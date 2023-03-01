Peter Thomas, a co-owner of Bar One in Harbor East who’s known for his appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and former marriage to supermodel Cynthia Bailey, was found not guilty on Wednesday of drunkenly attacking a customer at the restaurant.

Thomas, 62, was acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court of second-degree assault. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

“We’re very happy with the verdict,” said Warren Brown, Thomas’ attorney, outside the courtroom in the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse in Baltimore.

“This man is 62, has led a stellar life, built a successful business. And I think the jury rendered the right verdict.”

When the verdict was read, Chanel Williams, who had accused Thomas of choking her, quickly got up and left the courtroom.

Williams had testified that on March 22, 2022, she went to Bar One, on Lancaster Street near South Central Avenue, with two friends.

Thomas, she said, hugged her and appeared to be intoxicated.

Later, Thomas went back to the booth in the VIP area, cursed her out for no apparent reason and put a hand around her neck and squeezed for about 30 seconds, Williams testified.

Meanwhile, Thomas testified in his own defense and described the allegations as “ridiculous.”

Williams, he said, was hysterical and caused a scene. Thomas said he tried to “ease her off” and she fell back into the lounge chair.

Circuit Judge Charles H. Dorsey III presided over the trial.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok