A Glen Burnie man who police said used an illegal flamethrower to burn “TRUMP” and “USA” into the road outside his home has been charged with a felony, authorities said.

Philip C. McQuin, 35, was “clearly” seen in a video on TikTok using a flamethrower to ignite a flammable liquid that spelled “TRUMP” and “USA” on the asphalt of Hickory Hallow Drive in Glen Burnie, according to online court records.

Investigators said the words were “noticeably darker” on the road than the surrounding asphalt, and spanned 15-20 feet and were 5 feet in width.

The documents do not specify when the video was taken, but said fire investigators, along with police, responded on the afternoon of Nov. 15 after someone reported that the word “TRUMP” had been “burned into the road using a flamethrower.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Online court records did not list an attorney for McQuin. The social media video that investigators referenced in charging documents could not immediately be found, but police said it was posted online by an account belonging to McQuin’s wife.

The flamethrower that McQuin allegedly used, called a “Pulsefire,” is currently listed as for sale by its manufacturer. On its website, Exothermic Technologies specifically says the product is not legal in Maryland.

The felony that McQuin is charged with is possession of a “destructive device,” which is punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. Maryland law considers flamethrowers to be a “destructive device,” along with weapons such as bombs, grenades, missiles and Molotov cocktails

McQuin is also charged with malicious burning and malicious destruction of property, both misdemeanors. According to police charging documents, the burning resulted in $5,500 worth of property damage. Hickory Hallow Drive is a private street maintained by the homeowners association.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal Division seized the flamethrower, according to charging documents.

According to a Banner data analysis, Hickory Hallow Drive is located in a precinct that voted for Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of 68% to 30%.