Michael Maurice Johnson, who was convicted and later cleared of killing 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes, has been charged with strangling and raping a woman in Baltimore County.

The alleged victim told police that Johnson, 40, overheard her on the phone talking about a boy and became enraged, assaulting her throughout the course of the night including punching her, strangling her until she lost consciousness and raping her. He was charged Monday and ordered held without bail the following day.

Barnes, an honors student in North Carolina, was visiting family in Northwest Baltimore in 2010 when she went missing, and her body was later found in the Susquehanna River. Johnson, who had gotten to know Barnes from dating her older half-sister, was the last known person to see her alive and would be charged with killing her.

The case was circumstantial — prosecutors theorized that he had become obsessed with the teenager, and that he strangled her and killed her. The key evidence was a neighbor’s observation of Johnson struggling to move a large plastic storage bin the day she disappeared; though prosecutors believed the girl’s body was inside, they couldn’t prove it.

Johnson was convicted by a jury in 2013. That verdict was overturned, and his second case was thrown out in 2015. City prosecutors re-indicted Johnson, sending Johnson to a third trial in 2018 where a judge acquitted him.

“The bottom line is that there are far, far too many questions left unanswered … for any fact-finder to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Judge Charles J. Peters said at the time.

Court records in the new case say Johnson has been living in York, Pennsylvania. The alleged victim said had known him since June of last year, and “considered him a sugar daddy and started dating him.” At one point she lived with him in Pennsylvania last year for three months, “until her foster care reported her missing,” police wrote in charging documents.

When police met with her, she had visible injuries including popped blood vessels in her eyes, and had trouble speaking due to her tongue and mouth being severely swollen. She said Johnson had attacked her over a period of six hours, at one point using the cord of a fan.

Johnson told police that the alleged victim got mad at him for text messaging another woman, and that she struck him in the face and arm. Police observed scratch marks on his forearms and a knot on his head, which they said were consistent with the alleged victim attempting to defend herself from strangulation.

This article will be updated.