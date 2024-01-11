The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Thursday identified 29-year-old Sha-Kim Akil Webley as the man shot and killed by police in Baltimore County earlier this week.

Webley, a who lived in Windsor Mill, was shot by police after he “engaged” Baltimore County Police Department officers on Jan. 9, according to police officials.

The Attorney General’s office did not release the name of the three Baltimore County Police Department officers who shot at Webley, citing “specific security concerns.”

What we know about the shooting

On Tuesday, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in Pikesville involving a man with a gun around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived to the site of the call in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road, police were told the man had left.

Police officers found the man, now identified as Webley, inside a nearby gas station. He pointed a gun at the officers, so they left the gas station and established a barricade, the attorney general’s office said.

After exiting the building and “engaging” officers, three Baltimore County Police officers fired their guns and Webley was fatally injured, police said. It was not immediately clear how long Webley was inside the gas station or what happened when he exited it.

Webley was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead. The three officers who shot at Webley were all wearing body-worn cameras and were placed on routine, paid administrative leave.

Baltimore County Police said a handgun was found near Webley and that nobody else was injured during the shooting.

The Independent Investigations Division investigates police shootings in Maryland. It generally releases the names of police involved in shootings and anyone killed by police shootings within 48 hours. It will also typically release footage from body-worn cameras within 20 business days.

This story will be updated.