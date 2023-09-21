Smash-and-grab burglaries strike 4 Pikesville businesses

A string of burglaries early Monday caused what one owner called more “disruption” than damages for four businesses in Pikesville’s Woodholme Shopping Center.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for reports of several commercial burglaries at approximately 6:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Quickway Japanese Hibachi, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Le’s Nail Bar and Coldstone Creamery with broken windows. In each case, the burglar gained entry by breaking a window of the business, police said.

Marc Lin, franchise owner at the Cold Stone Creamery since 2014, said this was the first time this has happened.

“The damage is not that bad, it’s more like a disruption because they smashed the window, broke open the register and took $100. They only took change, but now we can’t take cash,” Lin said, adding that he’ll get a new register by the week’s end.

The creamery’s windows are boarded up, as are the windows of Quickway Japanese Hibachi and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Lin said he is working with his property management company, Regency Center, to get the windows replaced within two weeks.

Le’s Nail Bar is the only retail store with a replacement window. Spokespersons for Quickway and the nail bar were unavailable for comment Wednesday. Chip Young, Tropical Smoothie Cafe owner, declined to comment.

Detectives are following up on leads and “do not believe this incident is related to the jewelry store burglary” that occurred last month, police said.

Three men and an unseen driver robbed Radcliffe Jewelers of $700,000 worth of merchandise on Aug. 16. The burglars rammed a cargo van through the storefront, which is less than a half-mile from the Woodholme Shopping Center.