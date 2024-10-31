Baltimore County Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager over the weekend at a motel in Pikesville.

The victim, also 16, was shot at the Ramada by Wyndham Pikesville, a motel that has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders for a history of crime-related incidents.

Police have not identified the victim.

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teenage suspect because he is awaiting a determination on whether the matter should be adjudicated in the juvenile justice system, which would result in the case and his identity being permanently sealed.

In a statement following the shooting, Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown NAACP, called the motel a “crime magnet” and demanded immediate measures to improve safety on its grounds. The release went on to detail a list of incidents that he said have occurred at the Ramada dating back to 2014, including prostitution, sex trafficking, another shooting and a stabbing.

The local civil rights organization proposed adding cameras, additional lighting and security as potential solutions.

“We hope that the hotel will work with us to uphold the high quality of life in Baltimore County. However, we will also be exploring all available options including any legal remedies to disrupt this crime magnet,” the NAACP statement ended.

A motel representative could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.