Police are investigating a camera found in a bathroom at the Hamilton branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, the department announced Friday afternoon.

The camera was discovered last Friday in a public gender-neutral restroom in the basement of the library’s branch on Harford Road, according to a spokesperson for the library system. A library visitor saw the camera hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom, police said.

The department has since secured the camera and its Special Investigations Section is investigating the incident.

The library’s security team has conducted sweeps of every other bathroom — both for staff and the public, at all of its locations — and has found no other devices, said Meghan McCorkell, a spokesperson for the library system.

“Sweeping for cameras is now something that we’ll check regularly for,” she said, adding that the safety and security of all of the library’s customers is a top priority, and “we’re working with the police department to figure out who did this.”

It’s not clear if the device is a still camera or video camera, or if any images were recovered. The police department declined to provide any more information on the camera or the investigation Friday afternoon.