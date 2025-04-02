Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley is no longer living out of a downtown hotel to satisfy the city’s residency requirement.

Worley, who received a new $311,000 contract Wednesday, purchased a home in the Roland Park area at the end of last year and moved back to the city earlier this year, according to Worley and public records.

“Moving back into the city has strengthened my commitment to its safety and well-being while allowing me to experience firsthand the many challenges and triumphs alongside our residents,” Worley said in a statement. “I am a firm believer that the Police Commissioner should reside in the city, and I am grateful to be back here with my family, enjoying all the great restaurants, cultural and sporting events that the city has to offer.”

Worley said he and his wife recently attended their community association meeting “and look forward to getting more involved in neighborhood initiatives.”

A Baltimore native who lived in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood for more than a decade, Worley, a 27-year veteran of the agency, had been living in Anne Arundel County as deputy commissioner when he was appointed police commissioner in 2023. On ethics forms, he listed that he was living at the Renaissance Hotel.

Worley said at the time that he and his wife had attempted to purchase two city homes, but both deals fell through. Worley said he got a “great deal” on the hotel room. With his busy schedule, he said he barely spent time there anyway.

“I eat and sleep there, and that’s about it,” Worley said. “I’ve gotten everything I’ve needed.”

Worley was among an array of top city officials who received new contracts Wednesday, which officials said was due to Mayor Brandon Scott’s new term.

Worley signed a three-year contract in June 2023 with a base salary of $285,000, with the potential for bonuses “based on objective crime reduction metrics and subjective personal performance factors.” The contract does not specify what those benchmarks are or the amount of the bonuses.

But data from OpenBaltimore lists Worley’s base salary for fiscal year 2024 as $311,430, and reported his total compensation as $320,400 that year.

Worley’s existing contract had been in effect through June 2026. His new contract approved Wednesday increases his base pay to $311,430, with annual increases of 3% and the same bonus language.

The new contract lasts for Scott’s current term as mayor or “until a qualified successor is appointed and confirmed.”

During Worley’s tenure, the city has seen steep declines in homicides and gun violence.

Killings have fallen by 20% each of the past two years, and the first three months of this year saw 34 homicides, the lowest amount in the city’s modern history since 1970. Non-fatal shootings are also down 30% this year compared to last year.

Banner reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.