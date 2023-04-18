Police identify 16-year-old fatally shot in West Baltimore last week

Baltimore Police have identified the 16-year-old who was fatally shot in West Baltimore last week as Kamren Murphy.

Murphy was shot in the 2500 block of North Longwood Street in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood last Monday, police said. Officers responded to Sinai Hospital around 3:40 p.m., after Murphy went there to be treated for a gunshot wound to his torso. He later died.

The shooting is among the latest in a devastating wave of gun violence among teenagers. The first three months of this year have marked the deadliest start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015.

Residents who live along Longwood Street told The Banner they saw about 15 police vehicles and a helicopter flying overhead shortly after the shooting. They also said police searched a gray Chrysler 300 that was left in the middle of the road.

Mayor Brandon Scott has been under pressure to address the rise in youth violence, and last week announced Baltimore would be “going back to the old days” to resume enforcement of a youth curfew law that has been on the books in the city for at least 20 years, but has been enforced only sporadically.

Scott said the city would ramp up enforcement as the weather warms up, but did not provide a specific date. Youth Connection Centers, where police can drop off kids they catch out after hours, will roll out starting Memorial Day. The law requires kids between 14 to 16 to be home by 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. the rest of the week.

At Monday night’s State of the City address, Scott announced plans to implement a “comprehensive summer youth engagement strategy” that will include extended hours, midnight basketball, pool parties and summer camps at recreation centers.

“Losing young people to violence should be unacceptable to anyone who lives, works or visits our city,” the mayor said. “We have to invest in them, nurture them, love them, and yes, we must hold them accountable,” Scott said Monday night.