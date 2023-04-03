Police identify suspect in Northeast Baltimore quadruple shooting

Published on: April 03, 2023 4:02 PM EDT|Updated on: April 03, 2023 5:07 PM EDT

A Baltimore Police car and crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
File photo of Baltimore Police car and crime scene tape from 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Police have identified a suspect in connection to a shooting Saturday that killed three people and critically wounded another in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48, was still on the loose Monday and was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. Detectives asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48. (Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, ages 49 and 41, who were dead. Police on Monday identified the victims as Charles Murray and Girard Smith.

Police then located a 69-year-old woman, identified as Darlene Briscoe, and a 31-year-old woman. Both were transported to a local hospital, where the older woman was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old woman, who has not been identified by police, is in serious but stable condition.

At a Saturday press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my time in elected office.” He urged the shooter to surrender.

“You did it. You have to own up to it,” Scott said. “Own up to the disgusting thing you did tonight over some petty dispute. That’s what you should do.”

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok