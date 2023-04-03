Police identify suspect in Northeast Baltimore quadruple shooting

Police have identified a suspect in connection to a shooting Saturday that killed three people and critically wounded another in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48, was still on the loose Monday and was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. Detectives asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48. (Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, ages 49 and 41, who were dead. Police on Monday identified the victims as Charles Murray and Girard Smith.

Police then located a 69-year-old woman, identified as Darlene Briscoe, and a 31-year-old woman. Both were transported to a local hospital, where the older woman was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old woman, who has not been identified by police, is in serious but stable condition.

At a Saturday press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my time in elected office.” He urged the shooter to surrender.

“You did it. You have to own up to it,” Scott said. “Own up to the disgusting thing you did tonight over some petty dispute. That’s what you should do.”