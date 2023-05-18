Police identify teen killed on Mother’s Day

Published on: May 18, 2023 9:56 AM EDT|Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:01 AM EDT

Baltimore Police crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Police identified Jamal Martin as the 18-year-old who was killed over the weekend on Mother’s Day.

Initially, Baltimore Police reported Martin was shot in the 600 block of Bartlett Avenue. In a statement Thursday, they said he was in the 2300 block of Homewood Avenue.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert last Sunday around 9:22 p.m. and found Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died short time later.

He was one of three teens shot in separate incidents on Sunday.

Teens continue to be shot in record numbers this year. As of May 13, 58 young people ages 13-18 have been shot since the start of the year, even as overall nonfatal shootings and homicides are down across the city.

