Baltimore Police on Monday identified a woman who died following an attack by stray dogs that also left two other people injured.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street in West Baltimore, where three people had been attacked by a pair of pit bull terriers.

Sheila Jones, 54, had been mauled and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Monday. A 42-year-old-man and 67-year-old woman were also bitten but had non-life-threatening injuries.

One was taken to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, the other to St. Agnes hospital.

While responding to the attack, officers fired at the dogs. One dog was shot and later euthanized due to its injuries, while the other remains with Animal Control.

Police have not identified the owner of the dogs nor indicated if any criminal charges will be filed. The investigation is active and ongoing.

