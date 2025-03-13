A shooting at a Baltimore County police precinct in Catonsville on Thursday afternoon sparked a massive investigation as officers flooded the 900 block of Walker Avenue.

Officers redirected traffic as parts of Walker Avenue were blocked off following reports of a shooting at the Southwest Baltimore County police precinct which was immediately surrounded by yellow tape.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, which is nearby, said on its website a shooting had been reported at the Wilkens Police Precinct and that a suspect was in custody.

“We are not in lockdown. The shooting occurred at the Baltimore County Police station on Walker Avenue near campus, not on it,” a spokesperson for UMBC told The Banner. “Our current information is that the suspect is in custody but the public is advised to avoid the area due to continued police investigative activity.”

UMBC police blocked off Parking Lot 21 on the campus, which is near the precinct, following reports of the shooting.

The sound of a helicopter thundered over the UMBC’s quiet campus on the bright and sunny afternoon as students strolled around with headphones in their ears, notebooks in their hands and several questions for campus police — who said they said they couldn’t answer them.

County police said a media staging area is being set up at the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma center.

The streets outside Shock Trauma were not closed, but there was a strong police presence Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police Department vehicles with their lights on were parked across the street from the entrance, and city and county police officers mingled on sidewalks and directed traffic.

Banner reporter Ellie Wolfe contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.