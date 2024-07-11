A man who escaped while being taken to the detention center in Annapolis and prompting a ground and air search by Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police and its air units, has been recaptured.

William Raynard Herold, 22, escaped near Route 50 and Bestgate Road in the Annapolis Exchange area. Annapolis Police said they assumed he was near the corridor of West Street, Jennifer Road, and Route 2. Anne Arundel County Police said Herold was found at about 1:45 p.m. near that intersection.

He had been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. It was unclear how Herold escaped custody.

Schools in the Annapolis cluster were on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” at midday Thursday, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Students and staffs were staying inside buildings, and no one was allowed in or out.

