A man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Howard County Police on Nov. 30 has been identified as 29-year-old Tyree Winslow of College Park, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said.

The two officers involved in the shooting are Christopher Weir, who’s been with the department for 14 years, and Joseph Debronzo, a 15-year veteran, the state agency said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office, which reviews all police-related fatalities, is still investigating. A spokesperson for the AG’s office said it did not have any more updates as of Wednesday afternoon and referred questions to Howard County Police.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department said Weir and Debronzo were placed on standard administrative leave after the shooting.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, police went to the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane in Laurel for a reported domestic disturbance.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the man fired several shotgun rounds at the front door and eventually made his way inside the home through a window,” the attorney general’s office said.

Officers found a woman on the “outside upper ledge” of the house and observed Winslow in the window with a gun.

A preliminary investigation determined Winslow did not comply with orders from police to drop his weapon and that he and the officers exchanged gunfire.

After setting up a barricade, police were unable to make contact with Winslow and entered the home. They found Winslow, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The attorney general’s office said a knife and “several” guns were found near Winslow. Howard County Police said three other occupants of the home were evacuated unharmed.

Police said the medical examiner has not determined a manner of death, so it’s not yet confirmed whether Winslow died from a self-inflicted wound or if he was struck by shots fired by police. The attorney general’s office did say, though, that he had multiple apparent gunshot wounds.