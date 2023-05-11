Officer shoots armed teen in West Baltimore, police say

A Baltimore Police officer shot a 17-year-old boy carrying a gun with an extended magazine in West Baltimore, Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley said Thursday afternoon.

The teen was shot in the upper body and is listed in critical condition.

An officer was on patrol in the 2500 block of McHenry Street around 1:25 p.m. when he noticed “an individual they believed was displaying characteristics of an armed person,” Worley said.

As the officer approached, the teen took off running, police said, leading the officer on a foot chase through several alleys. At some point, the 17-year-old started carrying the gun in his right hand, Worley said.

The officer made multiple commands for the teen to drop the weapon, but the teen did not.

Near the 300 block of South Catherine Street, the officer fired “at least once,” hitting the teen, police said.

Police rendered aid and the 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital, Worley said.

The officer is a member of the department’s District Action team.

At the scene Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “unfortunate,” and added that “it is extremely traumatic for the injured, his family, the community, our police officers, everyone involved.“

Scott said his priority is to get guns off the streets.

“We will not continue, we cannot continue to allow folks to carry illegal firearms in our city,” he said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Police tape blocked off several blocks at the intersection of South Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue near the busy Westside Shopping Center.

A woman who lives a couple blocks up from the shopping center but did not witness the shooting said she heard four shots, followed by a woman screaming “Oh my God!”

A man who lives in the area, who did not want to give his name for safety reasons, said he was heading to work when he saw the shooting.

”My mouth dropped open,” he said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Police officers and others crowded around the teen, and soon an ambulance came to pick him up. People were telling the 17-year-old not to pass out, he said.

He said he had seen the teen around the neighborhood before, but didn’t know him personally.