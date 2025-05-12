Police were involved in a shooting on York Road in North Baltimore, the Baltimore Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon.
Officials said Commissioner Richard Worley was on the scene of a police-involved shooting in the 4600 block of York Road, which is just south of East Cold Spring Lane.
Several blocks of York Road are closed, police said, and people were asked to avoid the area. Police did not provide more details about the shooting.
This is a developing story.
