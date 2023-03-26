Police tried to stop a car linked to multiple robberies. The suspect fled and crashed, killing an elderly female passenger

Baltimore police said a 74-year-old woman died overnight after officers tried to pull over a vehicle that she was a passenger in, prompting the driver to flee and later crash the vehicle.

Police said in a news release that officers late Saturday began searching for a vehicle linked to a string of robberies in Westminster following a hit on a license plate reader. When police located the vehicle in the 1000 block of West North Avenue and tried to pull it over, the driver fled, ultimately losing control of the car and crashing it in the 5000 block of Roland Ave., about five miles away.

The elderly woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive. Charges are pending.

The Baltimore Police Department’s crash and special investigations teams responded, as did Westminster city police and the Maryland attorney general’s office, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD’s crash team at 410-396-2606.