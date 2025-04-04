A Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals in Ohio in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last month that was captured on video.

Detectives found Unique Thorn, 26, at a residence in Massillon, Ohio, and booked her into the county jail, where she is awaiting extradition to Baltimore, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

She will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. on March 18, Baltimore Police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of East Preston Street in Johnston Square.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her upper body, police said. The victim, Shy’Keema Turner, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A witness captured the deadly shooting on a video that circulated widely on social media. The cellphone footage shows a woman with a gun chasing another woman down a sidewalk lined with rowhomes, while several bystanders shout, WJZ reported.

As part of their investigation, detectives reviewed the “circulated video of the incident” and spoke with people involved, police said.

Thorn allegedly fled from Baltimore after the shooting, according to the U.S. marshals.

This year is on track to be the fourth consecutive year of homicide decreases in Baltimore. Through the end of March, there have been 34 homicides, compared to 44 in the same period last year. In 2024, 201 people died by gun violence in Baltimore.