Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a person who was incarcerated at a state prison as a homicide, they said Wednesday.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Robert Warren of Indian Head. Police said Warren was declared dead in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland on Monday.

Another prisoner is being investigated as a suspect, police said. Since charges have not been filed, police did not release his name.

Warren’s death comes after another prisoner at the same facility received a $200,000 settlement in a case where he became permanently blind in his right eye due to lack of post-surgery care while incarcerated. Just a few weeks ago, the state corrections department said an incarcerated person stabbed two guards who were seriously but not fatally injured at the Cumberland-based facility.

The state Department of Safety and Correctional Services recorded 884 deaths in their custody between January 2009 and March 2023. While most of the deaths (65%) at the western Maryland prison were due to natural causes, 14% of the deaths there were homicides, which was the highest among all prison facilities in Maryland, according to department data.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Online court documents show Warren was imprisoned since 2018, serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree assault and firearm use for a felony or violence crime.