The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday finished presenting its case against a 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting of a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor.

“The state would rest,” Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks told Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer shortly before 2 p.m. after calling four final witnesses.

Schiffer adjourned the trial until Monday, which is when both sides are set to deliver their closing arguments. She stated that she would in the meantime consider whether the defense is permitted to simultaneously question the identification of their client and contend that the shooter acted in self-defense or defense of others.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, at the intersection of Light and Conway streets, not far from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on July 7, 2022. Reynolds was an engineer and a father of three.

The deadly shooting sparked debate and policy changes related to squeegee workers in Baltimore. They are mostly young Black men who wash windows at various intersections in the city in the hopes of receiving cash tips.

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age. He was 14 at the time and a student at Digital Harbor High School.

Thursday’s witnesses included the primary homicide detective, assistant medical examiner and firearms examiner before resting her case.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.