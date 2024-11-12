Federal prosecutors are dropping the machine gun conspiracy case against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, weeks after a jury acquitted his co-defendant.

Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins’ defense attorneys, said she was “ecstatic” and that the dismissal was “long overdue.”

“They had no evidence in this case,” Smith said on Tuesday. “It’s been wrong from the start, and I am just so happy it’s finally over.”

The grand jury indictment against the five-term sheriff was handed up in April 2023. Federal prosecutors said Jenkins used his position to improperly help gun store owner Robert Krop acquire machine guns to rent to the public, by signing letters saying that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wanted to see a demonstration of the guns, which was false.

The Machine Gun Nest made over $100,000 in profits from machine gun rentals in 2018 and 2019, the indictment said.

Jenkins initially took a leave of absence after the indictment, but then returned to the job.

Krop was acquitted on Oct. 22. His attorney, Dan Cox, told the Frederick News-Post that “from the very beginning, the evidence showed that there were no definitions for which [the government] was prosecuting my client.”

Prosecutors and Jenkins’ attorneys wanted Krop to be tried first, saying the case against him was stronger. Prosecutors noted there was a “distinct possibility” they might drop charges against Jenkins if Krop were to be acquitted.

Jenkins’ attorneys said he received nothing of value by signing the letters and had no intent to commit a violation of the law. They said he sought to meet with federal prosecutors and was rebuffed.

“In this case, the defendant admits and owns that he was negligent. Negligence is not criminal culpability,” they wrote in one filing.

Smith, who was a prosecutor in the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for 26 years before becoming a defense attorney, said she found the case against Jenkins so outrageous that they are investigating whether he can recoup attorney’s fees under the Hyde Amendment, which requires a showing that someone was the subject of a frivolous prosecution.

When Jenkins, a Republican, reversed his decision to take a leave of absence, county leaders criticized him. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, a Democrat, said in a statement that she was “disappointed that he has gone back on his word,” while County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, also a Democrat, said Jenkins “made a mockery of the process.”

In an interview with a local radio station, Jenkins called the case “my cancer. This is my disease. I’m fighting for my life.”

This article will be updated.