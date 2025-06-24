The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in Carrollton Ridge, a neighborhood in the southwest of the city.

Around 7 p.m., officers on patrol on Ramsay Street heard gunfire coming from the 1900 block of McHenry Street, according to BPD.

When they arrived, the officers found two 14-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man with “multiple” gunshot wounds, police said. Officers began administering aid, and the three were taken to area hospitals.

Police said they also found a 38-year-old woman with a “graze wound” to the leg.

Just before 9 p.m., police spokesperson Vernon Davis said the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening “at this time.”

Speaking to media, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the shooting happened after a gray vehicle pulled up to the area. Two people got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Officers pursued the vehicle but were unable to catch it, Worley said.

A wide area around the crime scene was blocked off by police tape Monday evening.

Debris and overturned chairs were visible on Goldsmith Alley, between McHenry Street and Ramsay Street, as uniformed police officers canvassed the area.

Adrienne Folks, who manages the nearby Sea Pride Crab House, said she saw ambulances and fire trucks speeding down South Monroe Street earlier in the evening.

Such a scene isn’t uncommon for the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood, Folks said, which is why their restaurant installed bulletproof glass years ago.

“It’s scary. Once we’re behind the bulletproof glass, we stay inside until it’s time to go,” Folks said.

Multiple shootings occurred in the southwestern part of the city over the weekend, according to BPD.

Sunday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police went to the 2200 block of Christian Street after a report of gunfire. They found a 31-year-old man unresponsive and with apparent gunshot wounds.

Nearby, in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue, officers found a 24-year-old man, also unresponsive and with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where they were declared dead.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police also responded to a nonfatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in the 2600 block of Dulany Street.

There were four additional shootings investigated by BPD around the city on Friday and Saturday, and one fatal stabbing.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police went to the 100 block of South Broadway, where they found an adult man with a stab wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The Banner’s Justin Fenton and WJZ’s JT Moodee Lockman contributed to this article. WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.