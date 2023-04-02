Three killed, one critically wounded in quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

Three people were killed and one was critically injured during a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday evening, leaving an aftermath that Mayor Brandon Scott called “one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my time in elected office.”

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old man who were pronounced dead by first responders. They then located a 31-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman who were both transported to a local hospital, where the older woman was pronounced dead shortly after. The 31-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Speaking at a press conference after the shooting, Scott decried what he called a “cowardly act carried out by a coward” and urged the suspect, who was still on the loose, to surrender.

“You did it. You have to own up to it,” Scott said. “Own up to the disgusting thing you did tonight over some petty dispute. That’s what you should do.”

Scott warned that “anybody thinking about helping this person hide from us, don’t do it, because you can be held accountable.”

“We cannot allow folks to continue to lose their lives this way,” he said.