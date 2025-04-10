On a late-July night in 2020, 30-year-old Rabia Ahmad was hit by a bullet inside a house in Columbia — a place she had just recently begun to call home.

She was 28 weeks pregnant. Ahmad died at the hospital, and doctors were forced to deliver her baby, Ahja.

Ahja died five days later.

Now, nearly five years later, Howard County Police say they’ve arrested the man responsible.

Edward Robinson, 31, of Columbia, is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder and related assault and firearms counts, according to online court records.

Police arrested Robinson in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, Howard County officials said. He’s being held without bond and does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said they do not believe Ahmad was the intended target of the shooting.

“Nearly five years have passed since Rabiah and baby Ahja’s senseless deaths, and I know it must have felt much longer for their family,” Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said in a statement. “Rabiah had an incredibly bright future, and her and Ahja’s lives were taken so callously.”

When Howard County Police initially went to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive on July 31, 2020, they said they found multiple bullets had been fired into the house Ahmad was in.

Ahmad had moved to Maryland only recently and was living in the house for just a few months, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting.

According to reports at the time, Ahmad traveled to Maryland to spend time with the baby’s father and then decided to quarantine in Maryland once the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

After the case was turned over to the county’s cold case team, in April 2024, detectives learned that Robinson had a dispute with two other people who were living in the home at the time and that the suspected gunfire outside the home was intended to be a warning to those people.

Police said they searched Robinson’s home in Columbia on Wednesday and found a handgun. Officials said bullets found at the scene of the shooting almost five years ago are the same caliber as the gun they recovered and it will be tested to “determine if it was the murder weapon.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the police department has made solving cold cases a priority. The county has added two investigators to the cold case unit, he said, and increased the potential reward for cold case information to $30,000.

“Our efforts are making a difference, and we will continue to ensure that every resident is and feels safe,” he said in a statement.