Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of Rachel Morin, the Harford County mother of five whose body was found near a popular hiking trail in August, according to her family.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was arrested in Tulsa late Friday night and booked into the jail early Saturday morning, according to family and court records. He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape, according to Morin’s family.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm the arrest but announced that Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler would provide a media update on the Rachel Morin homicide investigation at 2pm today.

Morin, 37, went for a run along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air around 6 p.m. on August 5 and never returned. Volunteers combing the woods found her body in a drainage culvert near the trail the following day.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The killing of Morin, who owned a cleaning business and was a fitness enthusiast, galvanized sleepy Harford County, where violent crime is rare.

A few weeks later, the sheriff’s office announced that DNA found on Morin’s body was linked to a suspect in a March 2023 home invasion in Los Angeles. Few details have been released on that incident, but investigators said they found matching DNA on a water bottle and ball cap left at the home.

The booking sheet for Victor Martinez-Hernandez. The family of Rachel Morin of Harford County said Martinez-Hernandez is charged in her death. (Tulsa County Jail)

A home security video showed a Latino man exiting the home. He appeared to be in his 20s, around 5′ 9″ and 160 pounds.

Oklahoma court records list Martinez Hernandez as 5′ 8″ and weighs 160 pounds.

More information about Martinez-Hernandez was not immediately available.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.