An El Salvadoran immigrant accused of murdering Rachel Morin on a Harford County trail last summer made his first court appearance on Monday and waived his right to an extradition hearing.

The decision by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, clears the way for Harford County sheriff’s deputies to bring the man back to Maryland to be tried for the rape and murder of Morin.

Hernandez was in the country illegally, authorities said, and the case has become a talking point in debate over U.S. immigration policy. Gov. Wes Moore was asked Sunday on the CBS news show “Face the Nation” if he holds the federal government partially responsible. Moore echoed Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler’s remarks that failed border policies are putting Americans in danger.

“My heart is broken for the Morin family, as is our entire state,” Moore said. “She should still be here. The sheriff is absolutely right. We have an immigration policy that needed to have been dealt with and was not, and the consequences then fall on us.”

Hernandez was arrested Friday night at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On Monday, a Tulsa County judge cleared the courtroom for officers to escort him in. He remains jailed without bond there.

Speaking through an interpreter, Hernandez waived his right to the hearing. He made no other comments. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has two weeks to pick him up.

Hernandez also is wanted for killing a woman in his native El Salvador in January 2023 and violently attacked a girl in a Los Angeles home invasion two months later, authorities said. He surfaced in Bel Air last summer.

The updated wanted poster for the man sought in the death of Rachel Morin of Harford County. Law enforcement confirmed June 15, 2024, that 23-year-old Victor Martinez Hernandez was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape. (Julie Scharper)

Witnesses spotted a man matching Hernandez’s description lurking in the woods near the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in the days prior to Morin’s killing, investigators said.

Morin, 37, went for a run along the Bel Air trail around 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 and never returned. Volunteers combing the woods found her body in a drainage culvert the following day.

The killing of Morin, who owned a cleaning business and was a fitness enthusiast, galvanized Harford County, where violent crime is rare. The case drew national and international attention from cable news shows, tabloids and social media sleuths. The sheriff’s office fielded hundreds of tips.

Two weeks after Morin was killed, the sheriff’s office announced that DNA found on Morin’s body was linked to a suspect in a March 2023 home invasion in Los Angeles. Few details have been released on that incident, but investigators said the man violently attacked a girl and left traces of DNA on a water bottle and ball cap at the home.

A home security video showed a Latino man exiting the home. He appeared to be in his 20s, around 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, authorities said. In February, the sheriff’s office released a composite sketch of the suspect, based on interviews with people who saw the man around the trail and the Los Angeles home invasion victims.

Gahler, the Harford sheriff, said that after leaving Bel Air last summer, Hernandez moved to Prince George’s County, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles before heading to Tulsa. Hernandez worked odd jobs and had ties to gangs, Gahler said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Julie Scharper contributed to this article.