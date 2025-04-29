A Harford County judge has scheduled sentencing for the man who was found guilty of raping and murdering Rachel Morin on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, a case that received national attention.

Circuit Judge Yolanda L. Curtin is set at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 to sentence Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 24, on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and kidnapping.

Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey has stated that prosecutors will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole — and might ask for even more time.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who owned a housecleaning business, was killed on Aug. 5, 2023, on the trail while out for a run. Volunteers found her body the next day.

During the nine-day trial, prosecutors called 32 witnesses, ranging from two of Morin’s daughters to the detectives who investigated the killing. They also presented more than 500 exhibits.

A jury took less than one hour on April 14 to reach a verdict.

Martinez-Hernandez is native of El Salvador who unlawfully entered the United States on or about Feb. 13, 2023, near El Paso, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

Border patrol agents caught Martinez-Hernandez and expelled him to Mexico on three previous occasions. He’s also accused in El Salvador of killing a different woman.

His immigration status was not an element to the charges. But President Donald Trump seized on the case during the 2024 presidential campaign.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted about the verdict.

Since the trial, Patty Morin, Rachel Morin’s mother, has appeared on “Hannity” on Fox News and “Banfield” on NewsNation and addressed reporters during a White House press briefing.

She’s also become active on X and posted Tuesday, “I don’t want another child’s life to be stolen because our leaders failed.”

Martinez-Hernandez is being held in the Harford County Detention Center without bail.