The killing of Rachel Morin sent shockwaves through the small town of Bel Air and quickly became a national headline. On Aug. 5, 2023, the 37-year-old mother of five vanished after going for a run on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail. Her body was discovered the next day in a wooded area near the path.

Now Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a Salvadoran national, is set to stand trial in Morin’s death inside a Harford County courthouse. The case has reignited debates on crime and border security. The Baltimore Banner live blog will provide real-time updates from the courthouse as the proceedings unfold from reporter Dylan Segelbaum.

