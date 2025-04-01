The killing of Rachel Morin sent shockwaves through the small town of Bel Air and quickly became a national headline. On Aug. 5, 2023, the 37-year-old mother of five vanished after going for a run on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail. Her body was discovered the next day in a wooded area near the path.
Now Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a Salvadoran national, is set to stand trial in Morin’s death inside a Harford County courthouse. The case has reignited debates on crime and border security. The Baltimore Banner live blog will provide real-time updates from the courthouse as the proceedings unfold from reporter Dylan Segelbaum.
READ MORE
- Emotions run high as trial set to begin in Harford County
- Judge denies defense request, calling it ‘extreme measure’
- Six months after Rachel Morin’s death: Grief, a demolished home and little progress
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.