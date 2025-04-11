A man who’s accused of killing Rachel Morin on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air left his DNA on several parts of her body, a forensic scientist for the Maryland State Police testified on Friday.

Tiffany Keener, an expert in forensic serology and DNA analysis, testified in Harford County Circuit Court that Victor Martinez-Hernandez’s DNA was found on Morin’s left wrist, neck and chest. In other instances, he could not be ruled out as a contributor.

Martinez-Hernandez also left his DNA on an Apple Watch that belonged to Morin, which investigators found at the crime scene, Keener said.

Following her testimony, Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey and Deputy State’s Attorney David Ryden rested their case against Martinez-Hernandez, 24, who’s standing trial on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and kidnapping.

Prosecutors called 32 witnesses, including two of Morin’s children, Violet Custer and Faye McMahon; her boyfriend, Richard Tobin; and the searchers who found her body, Evan Knapp and Cecilia Occorso. That’s along with multiple police officers and doctors.

Two of Martinez-Hernandez’s cousins also testified against him. Meanwhile, Morin’s family members have attended the trial every day.

Circuit Judge Yolanda L. Curtin told jurors that it’s likely they will be able at some point on Monday to begin deliberations.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who owned a house cleaning business, was killed on Aug. 5, 2023. Loved ones described her a spiritual person who was full of enthusiasm and spirit.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was killed on Aug. 5, 2023, on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air. (Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Martinez-Hernandez’s attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Marcus Jenkins, Sawyer Hicks and Tara LeCompte, have subpoenaed witnesses.

They argue that there are unanswered questions and gaps in the evidence.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole. Martinez-Hernandez is being held in the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

Earlier, Harford County Sheriff’s Detective Phil Golden, the lead investigator, testified that he interviewed Martinez-Hernandez after his arrest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he reported that he did not know the name Rachel Morin.

Martinez-Hernandez also stated that he had never been to Maryland, Golden said.

When Golden confronted Martinez-Hernandez about his DNA being found at the crime scene, he could only come up with one explanation.

He suggested that someone wishing him harm could’ve planted evidence.