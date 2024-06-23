A Baltimore County high school teacher was arrested on charges that he sexually abused a minor, police said Sunday.

Carlos Arroyo, 38, a teacher at Randallstown High School, has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors which include sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police confirmed that the minor was a student at Randallstown High, but did not release the student’s age or gender.

Randallstown High Principal Michael Jones said the school is cooperating with law enforcement, according to a letter to the high school community.

“These charges are deeply troubling. We hold our employees to a high standard of character and this behavior is completely unacceptable,” he wrote. “Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority.”

Arroyo has been employed with Baltimore County public schools since 2022. He served as a social studies teacher and boys’ varsity soccer coach at Randallstown High, but has since been placed on administrative leave and will have no further access to the school or soccer team, the letter added.

Counselors will be made available to students this week, he said.

Police said they were notified in April. The department’s Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation, conducted interviews and gathered evidence, which led to Arroyo’s arrest on Friday.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for June 24 at 1 p.m.

This article may be updated.