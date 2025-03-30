Baltimore County Police detectives have charged a 23-year-old man with first-degree murder in in the stabbing death of Taejhiana Walker, 22.

Police identified Rashard Mack as the suspect in the domestic dispute that occurred Saturday in the 8300 block of Nunley Drive in Parkville. At 1 p.m., officers responded to a residence and found Walker, 22, dead from stab wounds inside.

Mark, 23, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. When he was released, police charged him with murder. He remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.