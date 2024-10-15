Baltimore Police have identified a possible suspect in relation to a viral video that shows a man in a Ravens jersey attacking two others in Commanders jerseys in Federal Hill, the department said Tuesday.

Investigators are attempting to locate and speak with the victims of the assault, police said.

Video of the incident was posted Sunday night to social media and shared by multiple accounts. One post on X that shared the video had more than 46 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

The Commanders were in Baltimore on Sunday to play the Ravens in a rivalry game that got extra attention because the Washington team is performing better than it has in years.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police did not release the identity of the possible suspect. But internet sleuths quickly claimed to have identified the attacker and directed messages to the alleged suspect’s employer by tagging them in replies on X and commenting on their recent posts on Instagram and Facebook. The Banner is not naming the possible suspect because they have not been charged with a crime.

The employer — insurance firm Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc. — replied to multiple comments and posts and said the individual in the video was no longer employed by the company.

In an email on Tuesday, Maury Donnelly & Parr confirmed a person with the same name as the alleged suspect was terminated. His employment lasted one month, the company said.

In the 20-second video, a man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey approaches two men in Commanders jerseys outside Cross Street Market on South Charles Street.

There appears to be some brief eye contact between the men in the Commanders jerseys and the man in the Ravens jersey, before he kicks and punches one of the fans, including a direct hit in the face. He then drags another against a nearby wall, before pushing him away.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The man in the Ravens jersey then walks away, turns back and yells “I don’t lose,” while he appears to be flexing an arm.

The Ravens beat the Commanders during Sunday’s game, 30-23.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the victims to contact detectives at 410-396-2499, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.