A man who’s accused of assaulting two men after the Ravens-Commanders game in Baltimore in an attack that was captured in a viral video turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

Jack Callis, 24, faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

“We believe that there may be more to this story,” said Brian Thompson, one of Callis’ attorneys, who added that the defense has requested security video from 10 businesses on South Charles Street.

Callis, he said, turned himself in to Baltimore Police at 10:45 a.m. at the Southern District Police Station. He had previously agreed to surrender at noon.

Thompson said his client is “fully cooperating with the process.”

The short video depicts a man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, whom police allege is Callis. He approaches two 23-year-old men in Commanders jerseys outside Cross Street Market on South Charles Street and East Cross Street in Federal Hill.

That’s when Callis kicks and then punches one of the fans in the face. Callis then swings at the other fan and throws him into a wall.

Next, Callis walks away, turns back and yells “I don’t lose,” while he flexes one of his arms.

Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc., Callis’ former employer, reported after the video was posted online that he no longer worked for the company. He was employed there for about one month.

In 2021, Baltimore County Police arrested Callis, alleging that they witnessed him and another man beating up someone who was lying in the intersection of York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson.

He received probation before judgement and was fined $100, according to court records.

This story will be updated.