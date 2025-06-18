A 43-year-old Baltimore man who flew a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens’ AFC wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

The actions by Alexis Perez Suarez led officials to stop play for several minutes. Perez Suarez appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore showing remorse and assuring he would never be back in court again.

Perez Suarez flew the drone on Jan. 11 over the stadium when there was a temporary flight restriction. Those are standard practice during sporting events and ban certain aircraft from operating within a 3-nautical-mile radius. The Maryland State Police and FBI tracked the drone and identified Suarez as the operator.

Though Perez Suarez possesses a criminal history and has dealt with substance abuse in the past, Assistant Federal Public Defender Christina Wong argued he has spent the last six years being present for his wife and three daughters. His intentions were pure, and the consequences of his actions are deterring enough, Wong said.

“It was simply done out of wanting to get some photos of the game,” Wong said. “Just being in federal court has been enough of a scare for him to never do it again.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles D. Austin agreed with Wong and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Goldaris that incarceration was too great a penalty, considering Perez Suarez’s resilience and current good standing.

“Life presents a difficult road for some of us, some more than others,” Austin said. “I don’t think incarceration is appropriate for where you are today.”

Austin said Perez Suarez, who works as a superintendent for Commercial Utilities and cares for three daughters, seems to be on a good path but made a mistake. What Perez Suarez did was risky for all stadium-goers that day, Goldaris said, due to the possibility of the drone malfunctioning and injuring someone.

“He’s someone who made a very stupid decision,” Goldaris said. “The most egregious thing about this is Mr. Perez Suarez put others at risk.”

But no bodily harm was found, and Perez Suarez was well meaning, if misguided, according to Goldaris. The penalty handed down includes a hopefully deterring fine and an opportunity for Perez Suarez to give back to the community he put at risk, Goldaris said.

It’s in line with but slightly stiffer, Goldaris said, than the one-year probation and $500 fine against the man who pleaded guilty in 2024 to flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Referees stopped the game before the Steelers ran a play on second-and-1 in the third quarter. Perez Suarez’s drone didn’t hurt the Ravens, who won 28-14. The Buffalo Bills beat them the following week in the divisional round.

Baltimore Banner reporter Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this article.