Baltimore Police are investigating after a viral video appears to show a Baltimore Ravens fan assaulting two Washington Commanders fans in Federal Hill.

The video was posted Sunday night to social media and has since been shared by multiple accounts. One post on X that shared the video racked up more than 13 million views as of Monday evening.

Police on Monday said they were aware of the video but had not received any calls or reports related to the incident.

The Ravens beat the Commanders 30-23 at M&T Bank on Sunday afternoon. The highly anticipated game, often referred to as the “Battle of the Beltway,” pushed the Ravens’ winning streak to four games.

In the 20-second video, a man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey approaches two men in Commanders jerseys outside Cross Street Market along Charles Street. They appear to briefly make eye contact before the man in the Ravens jersey kicks and punches one Commanders fan and throws another against a wall. The man in the Ravens jersey then walks away yelling, “I don’t lose.”

The status of the two men in Commanders jerseys is unknown. It’s unclear what prompted the altercation.

Federal Hill is a popular area for people to gather at restaurants and bars during and around Ravens games. While people are passionate about their sports teams, many online said this incident takes things too far. Some have called for the man in the Ravens jersey to be identified and arrested.

Baltimore Police said anyone with information related to the incident in the viral video can contact the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Audience engagement editor Paul Mancano contributed to this report.