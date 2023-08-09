Former CEO of Strong City Baltimore facing federal indictment for CARES Act fraud

The former CEO of Strong City Baltimore has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly misusing more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 Cares Act loans to cover up the nonprofit’s mismanagement of grassroots programs’ funds.

Reginald Davis, 40, was arrested on wire fraud and money laundering charges and was scheduled to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon.

“Organizations seeking to better the city of Baltimore entrusted Strong City Baltimore and Reginald Davis to help manage their money,” Thomas J. Sobocinski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office said in a statement. “Davis is accused of exploiting that trust by orchestrating this unscrupulous scheme and misusing federal CARES Act funds to cover up his criminal behavior. This indictment serves as a message that the FBI and our partners are working hard every day to protect taxpayers.”

The charges come three years after a slew of Strong City’s clients began speaking out, saying their finances were hopelessly in disarray.

The indictment says that in 2021, Davis submitted PPP loans to cover shortfalls in Strong City’s accounts that were owed to its fiscal sponsor organizations, without telling them the funds were proceeds of a PPP loan or that there were restrictions on how the funds could be used.

“Davis allegedly stole well over one million taxpayer dollars intended to assist those suffering from the effects of the pandemic,” Maryland United States Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a statement.

Strong City’s board chair Anwar Young said he was unaware of the charges and declined to comment. He also declined to answer questions about the current state of Strong City’s operations.

Strong City began in 1969 as the Greater Homewood Corporation and for decades worked as “fiscal sponsor” managing funds for a handful of community groups. Around 2015, the organization rebranded and began to take on more fiscal sponsorship work, eventually managing more than $14 million in funds and administrative work for more than 150 smaller organizations.

But by 2020, serious questions were being raised by clients who said they were not receiving money.

By May 2021, Strong City said it was abandoning fiscal sponsorship.

Davis worked as chief of staff for Strong City starting in 2019, and became its chief executive officer the following year, after the departure of its longtime CEO Karen Stokes. He left the organization in December 2022, though he is still listed on its web site as the CEO.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Davis is the only employee charged, though the indictment accuses him of devising a scheme to defraud with “others known and unknown to the grand jury.”

The indictment maps out how Strong City dug itself into a hole. One non-profit transferred more than $450,000 for Strong City to manage. But they put the money into a general fund, instead of segregating them, and did not make any attempt to ensure that the money was used only for that non-profit. Over time, they provided financial statements that showed a higher figure than actually existed. In 2019, Strong City told the non-profit that their account had an end balance of $653,000, while Strong City’s total assets on hand were $286,000.

When the non-profit sought to terminate their relationship with Strong City and receive their funds, Strong City repeatedly asserted they were working on it, but didn’t have the money.

In March 2021, an unnamed Strong City employee emailed board members and copied Davis and said the organization’s “deficit of $1.7 million is due to overextension in project expenditures,” according to the indictment.

“We financed the over spending by using [an earlier 2020 PPP loan] ($1.2 million), and project funds (which should have been held in trust) - hence the liability to [Non-Profit 1] and others of over $600k,” the employee wrote.

Seeking to find a way out, Davis sought PPP loans beginning in January 2021, prosecutors say. The funds were to be used to retain workers and maintain payroll, as well as make payments for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and certain operations expenditures. After being notified that Strong City had received a loan, Davis wrote to an employee that his priorities for the funds were outstanding accounts payable and rent, and board member loans.

Neither payments for board member loans nor debt settlement with its clients were allowable uses, prosecutors say.

As questions arose about Strong City, current and former employees said the organization had grown too quickly, and also blamed the 2019 ransomware attack on the city and delays in disbursements from the city’s Children and Youth Fund in part because of the fallout of the Healthy Holly scandal.

Stokes, the former CEO, told The Sun in 2020 that Strong City also was not charging programs as much as it should have, and advanced money to clients before grants were in hand. Davis said at the time that some clients owed Strong City money.