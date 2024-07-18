Erica Griswold, a former Anne Arundel County register of wills who was convicted of misconduct stemming from her cashing of a $6,645 check intended for her office, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by a judge Thursday.

Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack also sentenced Griswold to 18 months in jail, suspending all of the time. The judge said she would consider probation before judgment in a year.

Griswold, a Democrat who recently stepped down from her elected post, tearfully told the judge that she felt remorse for her actions.

“I didn’t steal. I am not a thief,” Griswold said.

Wearing a white suit, she said, “This has been the hardest thing I ever had to go through other than my mother passing.”

She said she’s fully remorseful and “believes there is a basis for the misconduct.”

Prosecutors had asked for three years of probation and an 18-month suspended jail sentence.

Griswold was indicted in January by a county grand jury on charges of misconduct in office, misappropriation by a fiduciary and theft. She pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge on June 4.

According to a news release from the state prosecutor’s office, the Register of Wills office on June 16 received a $6,645 check made payable to Griswold “for the purpose of satisfying an invoice from the Office for payment of non-probate inheritance tax.”

Griswold admitted to falsely telling the mail processor that she was expecting the check, leading them to believe it was for her personally, according to the news release. She then cashed the $6,645 check at a Chase Bank in Annapolis on June 22, 2023, and kept the money.

In August, the check’s issuer contacted her office, questioning why he was still receiving invoices for the $6,645 inheritance tax that he believed he had already paid.

Prosecutors stated that Griswold was informed of the issuer’s inquiry that day and then repeatedly notified of the importance of repaying the funds to the state. She ultimately repaid the money on Feb. 23, nearly a month after the grand jury had indicted her, the news release stated.

Jasmine M. Jackson was appointed the new register of wills on June 11, following Griswold’s resignation.

Griswold was elected register of wills in 2022, becoming the first Black person to assume the post in its 246-year history.