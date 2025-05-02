The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office says a 48-year-old Baltimore County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in a “violent road rage shooting” on Interstate 95 in August.

Quwan Lamar Gordon of Owings Mills was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple firearms-related offenses on Jan. 31. Gordon was sentenced Thursday by Judge Stephanie Picard Porter in Howard County Circuit Court.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that gun violence on our roadways will not be tolerated,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in a statement. “We commend the bravery of the witness who stepped forward and the investigators who connected the dots in a complex and dangerous case.”

The charges against Gordon stem from an Aug. 12 incident in which he fired a weapon at another driver “because he did not like the way the motorist (victim) was driving on I-95,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Two bullets struck the driver’s vehicle. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

Maryland State Police investigated the August road rage incident after a truck driver who witnessed the shooting took a photo of a white Volkswagen that was traced back to Gordon. The witness’s account corroborated the victim’s, prosecutors said.

A search of Gordon’s Owings Mills home and car turned up suspected MDMA, fentanyl and a loaded handgun, troopers said. Gordon was prohibited from possessing firearms based on prior felony convictions, troopers said.