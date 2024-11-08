A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie after a road rage incident that involved erratic driving and tailgating a motorcyclist on Thursday night, authorities said.

Scott David Guhse, 51, was found dead in the roadway on Route 10 with a gunshot wound at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday.

Police said Guhse had closely followed, yelled at and nearly collided with a 22-year-old motorcyclist on East Furnace Branch Road.

After pulling over to the side of the road, Guhse allegedly charged at the motorcyclist with a hammer and was fatally shot, police said. Investigators said the shooter, who has not been identified, had a permit to carry a concealed handgun. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced Guhse dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist told police he was the victim of an assault and the shooter in the incident.

The police department said the county’s homicide unit is investigating the incident.