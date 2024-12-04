A man must spend time on probation and pay $12,000 in restitution to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter for keeping more than 80 animals in a rowhome in Central Park Heights in deplorable conditions.

Robert Conley, 46, of Owings Mills, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City to 42 counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced to no additional time in custody and three years of supervised probation.

Conley is not allowed to own animals while he’s on probation. Animal enforcement officers will conduct random visits to make sure that he’s in compliance with the order.

When reached on Wednesday, Conley said, “There’s a whole backstory. I will be speaking to my attorney.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On May 23, Baltimore City sheriff’s deputies helped animal enforcement officers execute a search-and-seizure warrant at a home on Pembridge Avenue near Spaulding Avenue and discovered 83 dogs and one cat in deplorable conditions.

Law enforcement took them for housing and medical care to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, which called the group “The Cakes.” They’ve since been adopted or sent to specialized rescues.

“This defendant demonstrated a complete disregard for the well-being of innocent creatures,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. “This plea and the substantial restitution ordered underscores our commitment to holding those who harm animals accountable.”

Bates said the prosecution would not have been possible without the “dedication and compassion” of the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office and Baltimore City Health Department, which includes the Office of Animal Control. He also commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Alison Rajk and Robert Schenker.

“My office will continue to advocate for the protection and humane treatment of all animals by pursuing justice when acts of cruelty and neglect are committed,” Bates said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a statement, Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen said his office “does not tolerate the abuse of animals” and was “proud to have been a part of bringing this unfortunate incident to light.”

Cogen also encouraged people to support BARCS.

Jennifer Brause, founder and executive director of BARCS, expressed gratitude in a statement to the state’s attorney’s office for seeking justice in the case and thanked its donors and adopters.

“This case shows the incredible impact of a community coming together for animals in need,” Brause said.