Mayor’s plan to expand anti-gun-violence strategy gets boost from Board of Estimates

Baltimore’s spending board on Wednesday approved a contract between the city’s public safety office and Roca Maryland, shoring up a key partnership that will help the city expand a promising policing anti-gun-violence strategy.

The contract approval by the Board of Estimates clears a significant hurdle for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which outlined its plans for a citywide expansion of the flagship Group Violence Reduction Strategy at a year-end press conference in December.

Roca Maryland, a nonprofit that works with young adults who are at-risk of being involved in gun violence, is one of two service providers in the strategy, along with the Youth Advocate Programs. Focusing on young adults between the ages of 16 and 24, Roca uses “cognitive behavioral theory,” a technique informed by the science showing that young adults have brains that are still in development. As part of the group violence strategy, Roca connects with young people considered to be at a high risk of being shot or shooting someone and connects them with support in areas such as employment, housing and education, in an effort to stem conflicts before they erupt into gunfire and offer them a path out of cycles of violence and incarceration.

City leaders attributed a 33% drop in gun violence in the Western District last year to a pilot program of the strategy, and a Baltimore Banner analysis found evidence to support that it was having an impact. But tensions between the mayor’s public safety office and Roca had cast a shadow over plans to expand the program.

Details on the contract were not immediately available on Wednesday morning. The mayor’s public safety office referred inquiries to the city comptroller’s office.

In a statement released by both groups, MONSE and Roca said they “stand proud to forge ahead in the service of young Baltimoreans through Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy.”

“Today’s Board of Estimates outcome affirms the unwavering dedication of both Roca and the City of Baltimore to take a public health, community-centered approach to trauma reduction and violence intervention, especially amongst our highest risk young people,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing the work, alongside partner Youth Advocate Programs Inc. (YAP) to deliver Baltimoreans most at-risk of being either the perpetrators or victims of gun violence the opportunities they need to make the decision to step away from a life of violence and remain safe, alive, and free.”

