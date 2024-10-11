A teenage suspect attempting to rob a Rodgers Forge man who was standing by his car led to a struggle and shooting, according to police charging documents, as new details emerge in an incident that has rocked the tight-knit community.

The encounter sent the 50-year-old to the hospital and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of whom are being charged as adults for attempted first-degree murder, assault and related gun charges. The two teenagers fled in a stolen Kia SUV, according to the charging documents, which also detail how law enforcement used social media and cellphone data to find the suspects.

Surveillance footage that police obtained shows the victim, Mark McKenzie, cleaning his car when one of the teenagers, wearing a sweatshirt with “distinctive markings” approached him. McKenzie turned to see the suspect just as the 15-year-old raised a gun toward McKenzie’s head, according to court records.

There was a struggle between the two, who stumble into an alley where the teenager fires one shot that hits McKenzie, according to the documents.

Witnesses said they saw someone running from the alley to a waiting SUV, which police said was a Kia that had been reported stolen the previous night.

Additional video footage showed the two teenagers arriving at North Lakewood Avenue about 23 minutes after the shooting, police said. Footage shows them pouring bleach on the white SUV.

Detectives said they used social media and other cellphone data, including data obtained through a warrant with a mobile carrier, to find at least one of the suspects, court records show.

The attempted robbery coincides with a year that lawmakers in Maryland are scrutinizing rules around juvenile justice, and as officials react to a violent attack captured on video in Butchers Hill that involved a 15-year-old.

Police said they also connected both teenagers to an armed robbery on an MTA bus on Sept. 11, where they allegedly had a victim send money via CashApp.

This is a developing story.