Officials arrested a second teenager in connection to a nonfatal shooting that’s rocked the Towson neighborhood of Rodgers Forge, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday night.

A 16-year-old arrested is being charged as an adult, just like the 15-year-old who was arrested earlier this week, police said.

Mark McKenzie, the 50-year-old Rodgers Forge resident who was shot, remains hospitalized, police said. He was cleaning his garage in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road when he was shot during an attempted robbery.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, McKenzie, a beloved youth sports coach and father, was shot in the torso.

Mike Ertel, the Democratic county councilman who represents the Towson area, previously said police identified a suspect using doorbell cameras. Ertel said after a warrant was issued for the first arrest that the shooting was a completely random crime that could have happened to anyone. After the shooting, residents of the Rodgers Forge community rallied around McKenzie.

A GoFundMe to support McKenzie has raised over $131,800. The organizer of the page said McKenzie faced multiple surgeries and a “long recovery.”

This is a developing story.