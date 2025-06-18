A grand jury this week indicted Roger Myers, a longtime gym teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools, on 22 counts, including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, second-degree assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

The case arises from Myers’ interactions with two students at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex, where Myers has been employed for the past school year. Myers, 61, has worked for the school system since 1996 and taught for decades at Parkville High School.

Myers was placed on administrative leave in February after the allegations surfaced. He was arrested late last month and released on bail a few days later.

“It was always our expectation the case would ultimately be heard and tried in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County,” said Anton Iamele, Myers’ attorney. “Mr. Myers is adamant that he’s not guilty and looks forward to his day in his court.”

According to Baltimore County Police charging documents, a Deep Creek student said Myers forcibly hugged her and then squeezed her chest with his hands. The girl said Myers complimented her body in ways that made her uncomfortable and once prompted her to cry, according to police.

A second student said she started to have panic attacks after Myers repeatedly catcalled her, made sexual comments about her body and rubbed her shoulders, according to police.

Other students told social workers that Myers stared at female students and referred to them as “baby,” “honey” and “good girl,” according to police. Students also accused Myers of using racial slurs, police said.

Baltimore County Police alleged in charging documents that Myers was also accused of having an erection while teaching gym class at Dundalk’s Holabird Middle School in 2023, but that school system officials could not substantiate the allegations.

Holabird Middle’s principal told police that 12 students made complaints about Myers during the four or five months he taught at the school, according to charging documents.

A trial has not yet been scheduled.

Baltimore Banner reporters Dylan Segelbaum and Kristen Griffith contributed to this report.