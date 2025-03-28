Baltimore County Police on Friday announced the arrest of Ronald Neverdon, a former employee of the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School, a state-run juvenile detention facility in Baltimore County.

Neverdon faces 38 counts related to child sexual abuse, according to online court records.

Neverdon, who held various titles at the school over decades, was ordered held without bail on Thursday, according to online records. Police said he was arrested Wednesday. He has a court hearing scheduled for early May.

He’s also at the center of a lawsuit brought by 69 survivors of childhood abuse, who allege Neverdon abused them while government officials looked the other way.

Neverdon is not the defendant in that lawsuit, it was instead brought against the State of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

The Baltimore County Police Department began investigating Neverdon in April 2024, and said the assaults took place between about 1976-1988.

This is a developing story.