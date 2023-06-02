Man sentenced to 65 years in killing of Baltimore police captain’s husband

A man convicted of killing the husband of a Baltimore police captain last year was handed a maximum sentence of 65 years Friday.

Sahiou Kargbo, 19, was found guilty in February of second-degree murder but was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Emotional victim impact statements were made in court Friday. Blue’s mother and widow spoke about their unimaginable loss, and read letters from his children.

A relative of Kargbo’s passed out while leaving court and fell on the floor.

“I made a terrible mistake,” Kargbo said in court Friday. “There will be a stain on my soul when I meet god and I feel hellfire.”

Kargbo shot and killed James Blue III in January of last year. Blue was the husband of then-Baltimore Police Lt. Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in the department’s Public Integrity Bureau.

Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.

Kargbo, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was a Mervo student. He admitted on the stand to killing Blue in self-defense.

He said he thought Blue may have been the person who shot up the house of a family friend whom he described as an “aunt” the month before.

Court documents show a 9-millimeter handgun was recovered at Kargbo’s house when police arrested him days later.

In the second day of trial, Kargbo sat and watched footage of his Feb. 1, 2022 interrogation.

