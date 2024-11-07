Seven Salisbury University students have been arrested and charged in an alleged attack on a gay man that police are investigating as a hate crime.

Salisbury Police said the seven men, ages 18 to 20, used a social media account to invite a man to an apartment complex near the university on Oct. 15 “under false pretenses” and then attacked the man, whom they said was targeted for his sexual preferences.

The suspects have each been charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and associated hate crimes, police said in a Facebook post.

However, the attorney for one of the defendants, 18-year-old Zachary Leinemann, said the situation had nothing to do with the victim’s sexual orientation.

Attorney James L. Britt said the alleged victim is a man in his 40s who propositioned what he thought was a 16-year-old. “Once all of the facts see the light of day, this case will be shown to be an ill-advised attempt to expose someone willing to travel to have sexual relations with a 16-year-old child,” he wrote in an email.

The Salisbury Police Department’s statement about the investigation and assault charges said the victim was called “derogatory” names, spat on, kicked and punched for several minutes before being allowed to leave.

The victim, who is identified by name but not age in charging documents, told police he did not tell them about the attack because he had been threatened and feared for his safety.

Police obtained a cellphone video of the incident that showed the victim’s license plate, which authorities used to locate the victim, police said in charging documents.

The victim told police he was “lured” to an apartment in the 1400 block of University Terrace in Salisbury on Oct. 15, by Leinemann. The victim said he met Leinemann on the dating app Grindr, then spoke over text message and Snapchat.

The victim said he traveled to the apartment to have sex, police said in charging documents.

“It should be noted, Leinemann did represent himself as a 16 year old, which was confirmed by [the victim] via messaging,” an officer identified only as Cpl. Foy wrote in charging documents. Police reviewed video of the incident, Foy wrote.

Leinemann let the victim into the apartment and, after the victim closed the door, signaled for about 15 other men to come out of the apartment’s bedrooms, according to charging documents. The victim was then recorded being “assaulted and humiliated,” Foy wrote.

The victim was slapped, punched, kicked, spat on, hit multiple times in the head with a cooking sheet, shot with a salt gun, doused in water and called a slur and other derogatory names, according to the charging documents.

Police said the victim repeatedly tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor.

The victim told police he sustained a broken rib and that he believed he was targeted for being gay.

The seven suspects are all Salisbury University students, and some are fraternity members, the president of the school said in a statement. In addition to Leinemann, of Crofton, they are: Ryder Baker, 20, of Olney; Bennan Aird, 18, of Milton, Delaware; Riley Brister, 20, of Davidsonville; Cruz Cespedes, 19, of Jarrettsville; Dylan Earp, 20, of Gambrills; and Elijah Johnson, 19, of Crofton.

Steven Rakow, an attorney who represents Brister, told WJZ his client intends to plead not guilty. “There’s more to the story than what’s being reported in the press,” Rakow said.

Court records show all seven were released on their own recognizance with electronic monitoring.

All but Leinemann have no attorney listed, with hearings scheduled for early December. Leinemann has a trial scheduled for Dec. 20.

In a letter to the Salisbury University community, President Carolyn Ringer Lepre said the right words escape her and that words “feel inadequate in fully conveying the weight of the shock and disbelief we all share.”

She wrote that the university would not be able to share many details, citing an ongoing investigation, but said the school’s Office of Student Affairs would take “appropriate interim suspension actions.”

“The thought of SU students perpetuating any crime is upsetting, but the thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying,” she wrote. “So, let me be clear. We are upset by these allegations. I am upset by these allegations.”

Salisbury University, located on the Eastern Shore, issued a statement condemning the attack. “Any student who commits an act of violence can expect to face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action under SU’s Student Code of Community Standards,” the university wrote. “The crimes described are in direct conflict with Salisbury University’s values and what we stand for. Hate has no place at SU.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at 410-548-3165.

WJZ, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner, contributed to this report.