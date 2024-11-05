Howard County Police said Tuesday that an Ellicott City man has been charged in the sexual abuse of a teen and was arrested last week.

James Alan Soltysiak, 56, has worked as a scout leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City for the past five years, police said. He has been charged with second-degree rape and assault of a minor, as well as sexual abuse of a minor.

The alleged abuse was unrelated to Soltysiak’s role at the church, police said in a statement, but the information is being released due to his proximity to minors. Rev. Mike Triplett, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, did not immediately respond to a request for comment detailing Soltysiak’s role at the church.

The victim in the case disclosed the abuse, which began in May, to a trusted adult in mid-October, police said in a statement. Detectives launched an investigation which led to Soltysiak’s arrest. He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Howard County Police said there’s “currently no indication there are additional victims,” but encouraged “anyone who has information otherwise to come forward.”

Justin Lake, Soltysiak’s attorney listed in online court records, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.