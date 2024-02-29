A second person has died following an early morning house fire in East Baltimore on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from a two-story building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

A 22-year-old, who was pulled from the house along with two children, died from the injuries he sustained in the blaze.

An 8-year-old boy was killed, and a girl was seriously injured.

Nineteen residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

